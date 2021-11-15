Pres. Herzog assures US amb. Israel committed to fight against climate change

President Isaac Herzog on Monday hosted Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the Representative of the United States to the United Nations, at the President's Residence. Also joining their meeting was Israel's Ambassador at the United Nations, Gilad Erdan.

President Isaac Herzog and Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield discussed global and regional strategic affairs. The President thanked the Ambassador for standing by Israel's side at the United Nations, including during Operation Guardian of the Walls, and praised her work advancing important global causes and strengthening multilateral forums.

The President further added that Israel is committed to the global fight against climate change and has pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The President emphasized that Israel is interested in collaborating with the United States on promoting innovative environmental technologies.