United Nations resolution jeopardizes Israel’s security

The Rabbinical Alliance of America—Igud HaRabbonim, representing over 950 American Rabbis—opposes the one-sided, illegitimate and dangerous United Nations General Assembly resolution affirming the “right of return” (“repatriations”) for Palestinian refugees to sovereign Israel as part of a broad text in support of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

The resolution demands "compensation" for descendants of Palestinian refugees who left their homes at the behest of an Arab League bent on genocide, and an unlimited "right of return" that would demographically put an end to Israel as the world's sole Jewish state. The State of Israel was founded on the heels of the Holocaust that horrifically witnessed the brutal murder of over 6 million Jews, a third of the then-world wide Jewish population. By enacting the resolution, UNRWA is attempting to undermine the main purpose of establishing Israel as a safe haven for Jews world-over.

Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, executive vice-president of the Rabbinical Alliance of America, stated, “While the Rabbinical Alliance of America appreciates the Biden Administration’s reaffirmation of its support for Israel as an American ally and its commitment to the defense and security of Israel, we are deeply troubled by the Administration’s decision to abstain and not to vocally and vigorously oppose this dangerous, one-sided United Nations resolution which jeopardizes Israel’s security and right to exist.

“As rabbis, we urge President Biden to reexamine this position and to recognize the dangerous implications this resolution poses to Israel and to peace in the Middle East.”

If implemented, this so-called “right of return” could, Heaven forbid, destroy Israel as a Jewish state. The resolution is aimed at overrunning Israel with millions of alleged descendants of the 360,000 alleged “Palestinian Arab refugees” who left Israel in 1948, when six Arab nations invaded Israel with the intent of destroying the newly-reconstituted State of Israel and killing Israel’s Jewish population.

The Arab nations and the Arab High Command created the “Palestinian Arab refugees” by going to war and persuading Arabs living in Israel to leave their homes to get out of the way of the battle. For instance, Iraqi Prime Minister at the time, Nuri Said, declared: “We will smash the country with our guns and obliterate every place the Jews seek shelter in. The Arabs should conduct their wives and children to safe areas until the fighting has died down.” There is no place for a “right of return” for people who abandoned their homes in cooperation with an attacking army.

The Rabbinical Alliance therefore calls on all peaceful Americans of all faiths and communities to contact their elected representatives and share their concerns over this United Nations resolution and the need to take all appropriate steps to rectify the situation.