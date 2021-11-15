PM Bennett: We are taking action against crime in Arab sector

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convened the team of ministers on fighting crime and violence in the Arab sector Monday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

"We are properly dealing with problems that we have become used to, that nothing could be done about them, that they are chronic, problems that are usually pushed away," Bennett said.

"The crime in the Arab sector, especially the weapons and the quantities of illegal weapons that are enough for a small army, the arsenal that has accumulated and expanded over many years, needs to be emptied."

"Friends, we are taking action. We have started to work. I am pleased to report that the Israel Police has started to work with full force. We are making a critical effort throughout the country against weapons and munitions."

"Now our task is not to take the foot off the pedal but to continue full throttle: More and more operations, to continue pressing until the mission is completed."

"I would like to thank Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, Israel Police Inspector General Koby Shabtai, Justice Minister Gideon Saar, the other ministers who are involved, Deputy Minister Yoav Segalovitz and all members of the team. We are all acting in a joint effort to defeat this significant threat to the security of the citizens of Israel."

Attending the discussion were the Justice Minister, the Public Security Minister, the Social Affairs and Social Services Minister, the Minister in the Finance Ministry, the Deputy Public Security Minister, the Israel Police Inspector General, the Director of the ISA, the Attorney General, the Director of the National Security Council, the Cabinet Secretary, the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, the Director General of the Public Security Ministry, the Director General of the Finance Ministry, the Director General of the Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry, the Director of the Tax Authority and other senior officials.