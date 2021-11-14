After 12 years: Netanyahu family to lose security detail

After 12 years of government-provided protection, the Netanyahu family is poised to lose their publicly-funded security detail in December, according to a report Sunday by Walla.

The government will continue to provide protection to Opposition Leader and former premier Benjamin Netanyahu for the next twenty years, but his wife, Sara, and sons Avner and Yair will no longer be covered by the security detail, which included government security agents and a bullet-proof vehicle.

Following the formation of the Bennett-Lapid government, it was decided that the security coverage for the Netanyahu family would be terminated after six months, and is set to end in the second week of December, in keeping with the recommendations made by the Shin Bet internal security agency.

Netanyahu's sons, Avner and Yair, continued to receive security protection even after they reached adulthood and moved out of the prime minister's residence.