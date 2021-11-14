Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash Chicken Curry

Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons oil
- 7 ounces (200 grams) frozen diced onions
- 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic
- 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Ginger
- 12 chicken legs (drumsticks), skin removed
- 21 ounces (600 grams) frozen sweet potato
- 12 ounces (350 grams) frozen butternut squash
- 3 tablespoons curry powder
- 1/2 tablespoon Pereg Turmeric
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 teaspoon ground cardamon
- 3 bay leaves
- 1 (14-ounce/400-milliliter) can light coconut milk
Start Cooking:
Heat oil in a large pot. Add onions, garlic, and ginger, and fry for a few minutes.
Add chicken, fry for a few minutes.
Add frozen vegetables, then fry for a few minutes.
Add spices and simmer five minutes till fragrant and absorbed.
Add coconut milk and bring to a boil. Then, cover and lower the heat. Simmer for 45 minutes.