Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash Chicken Curry

Vanessa Aaron / Kosher.com ,

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 7 ounces (200 grams) frozen diced onions
  • 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic
  • 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Ginger
  • 12 chicken legs (drumsticks), skin removed
  • 21 ounces (600 grams) frozen sweet potato
  • 12 ounces (350 grams) frozen butternut squash
  • 3 tablespoons curry powder
  • 1/2 tablespoon Pereg Turmeric
  • 1 tablespoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1 teaspoon ground cardamon
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 1 (14-ounce/400-milliliter) can light coconut milk

Start Cooking:

Heat oil in a large pot. Add onions, garlic, and ginger, and fry for a few minutes.

Add chicken, fry for a few minutes.

Add frozen vegetables, then fry for a few minutes.

Add spices and simmer five minutes till fragrant and absorbed.

Add coconut milk and bring to a boil. Then, cover and lower the heat. Simmer for 45 minutes.



