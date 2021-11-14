

Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash Chicken Curry

Vanessa Aaron / Kosher.com Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash Chicken Curry Ingredients: 3 tablespoons oil

7 ounces (200 grams) frozen diced onions

2 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic

2 cubes Gefen Frozen Ginger

12 chicken legs (drumsticks), skin removed

21 ounces (600 grams) frozen sweet potato

12 ounces (350 grams) frozen butternut squash

3 tablespoons curry powder

1/2 tablespoon Pereg Turmeric

1 tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground cardamon

3 bay leaves

1 (14-ounce/400-milliliter) can light coconut milk Start Cooking: Heat oil in a large pot. Add onions, garlic, and ginger, and fry for a few minutes. Add chicken, fry for a few minutes. Add frozen vegetables, then fry for a few minutes. Add spices and simmer five minutes till fragrant and absorbed. Add coconut milk and bring to a boil. Then, cover and lower the heat. Simmer for 45 minutes.



