Disappointed Yamina candidates meet to discuss political future

MK Amichai Chikli and two other Yamina candidates for the current Knesset, Shai Maimon and Roni Sassover, met for a meeting last night (Saturday) regarding their political future.

The move of the three also involves Prof. Asher Cohen, another candidate on Yamina's list who has not yet resigned from the party.

Sources at the meeting noted in a conversation with Arutz Sheva that "the opposition to this government is not a private matter of Amichai Chikli."

"There is a representation here of about a third of the party members who have chosen public action and are definitely thinking about how to move forward," the sources said.

About three weeks ago, Prof. Asher Cohen, Shai Maimon and Roni Sassover published a scathing letter against Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

They wrote that "when the ideological essence of the party, the core of its principles and the core of its promises are severely damaged, the whole principle of the marketplace of ideas collapses. It's a short jump from here to the reversal of democracy when the prime minister serves without public support. With the formation of the government, it was clear that Yamina, the party that was supposed to be to the right of Likud, could not implement any of the ideology for which about 275,000 people voted."

"Bennett, who was allegedly freed from tycoons, from pressure groups and the center of the party, replaced them with much bigger and more serious pressures. The external pressure groups have been replaced by coalition pressure groups such as the Islamic Movement, Meretz, The Labor Party, Yisrael Beiteinu and Yesh Atid, whose impact may turn out to be much more destructive," they added.

In their words: "When asked about all the contradictions between his past and present actions, he said he was 'shedding the weight of politics'. When we ran in the election campaign to pass on to as many voters as possible the values of Yamina, we did not know that this was 'politics' to be shed later, just so that Bennett would be prime minister. We really wanted a real change and we believed that Bennett knew how to implement the right-wing policy that we dreamed of and that he himself talked about all the time. We wanted a prime minister who does not get confused with the left and goes on our ideological path. We wanted, we worked, we invested, we persuaded, we sacrificed - and we received, like our voters, the exact opposite. "

"With a single-digit number of seats in the Knesset and polls, with the theft of voters' votes in the past, and with a pre-determined expiration date of less than two years, Bennett and his list members may have a future but Yamina ['rightward'] in the essential sense of the term they will no longer be. His followers follow him blindly in the opposite ideological direction, they committed an act that will be remembered as one of the biggest scams in Israeli politics. Their way has been lost. We, at the moment, have one consolation left: our hands were not involved, " the three concluded.