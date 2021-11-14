Report: Iran supreme leader's health deteriorating

Citing officials in Tehran, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas reported on the deteriorating health of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

According to the report, which is based on opposition figures in Iran, the 82-year-old Khamenei suffers from various sensations that impair his proper functioning.

Khamenei was also reported to have been absent from a number of important meetings, including a particularly significant one with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The newspaper noted that a team of doctors from Germany came specially to Tehran to treat the supreme leader.

Khamenei has been at the helm of the Iranian government for 33 years, since the death of his predecessor, Ruhollah Khomeini.