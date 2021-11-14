Israel fears US pursuing even weaker nuclear deal with Iran

There is grave concern in Israel that the US and the West will try to reach a partial settlement with Iran, which will be even more limited than the original 2015 nuclear agreement which was heavily criticized by the Jewish State.

The Israel Hayom newspaper reported that one of the scenarios presented in recent days' discussions is that the Biden Administration will be content with a deal that includes only two components: the removal of sanctions by the international community, in exchange for Iran only ceasing the enrichment of uranium.

Such an outline would mean, among other things, that there would be no dismantling of Iran's advanced enrichment infrastructure, no removal of the 25 kilograms already enriched and no dealing with Iran's nuclear program and its regional aggression. Such an agreement also would not meet the administration's early commitment to reach a "stronger and longer-term" agreement with Iran.

The assessment that the West will strive for a limited agreement with Iran is based on messages conveyed to Jerusalem in recent days, which state that "first of all, the Iranians' urgent enrichment race must be stopped. This is the most urgent thing."

Israel has a serious difference of opinion with the ABiden Administration regarding their insistence on reaching an agreement with Iran at all costs. As a symbolic step towards Israeli resistance, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will refrain from meeting the US special envoy for Iranian affairs, Robert Malley, who will arrive in Israel today. Malley is leading the Biden administration's conciliatory line towards the ayatollahs' regime, recently saying that "the window of diplomacy is never going to be closed."