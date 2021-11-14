Protesters try to block road near entrance to Jerusalem

Hundreds of people demonstrated on Saturday night at the entrance to the city of Jerusalem, near ​​the Chords Bridge, demanding that the police officers who participated in the chase in which Ahuvya Sandak was killed be prosecuted.

At least seven people were arrested as part of the protest.

The protesters tried to block the entrance to the city several times but were turned away by police who used riot dispersal means and confronted the protesters. Later, a water cannon and a pungent smelling spray nicknamed “skunk” were used. One demonstrator was injured as a result of these measures and needed medical treatment.

The protesters continued to try and block additional roads as well as the Light Rail route in the area. In all instances, the police dispersed them within minutes.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir, who came to support the protesters, said, "In a place where a boy and a girl are being beaten, I will take violence if necessary, but I hope the police act appropriately and not violently, if the demonstrations in Balfour were allowed to continue for more than an entire year, they should not be spraying ‘skunk’ here."

He added, "The police officers who harmed Ahuvya should be brought to justice. I was shocked to read that the chief of the Police Internal Investigations Department ordered not to investigate the murder, this is criminal negligence, this is a scandal. There should be justice. If there are police officers who harm a child, we demand that they be prosecuted."

On Thursday evening, hundreds demonstrated in the same area, blocked the road and stopped traffic. Police demanded they vacate the area and the operated a water cannon in order to disperse the protest and reopen the road to traffic.

Police said, "During the protest, some of the protesters violated the order while trying to block the road, and some of them threw rocks and eggs at the police."

Six of the protesters were arrested by police on suspicion of disrupting public order.





