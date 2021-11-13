Jerusalem: Man injured in rock attack

A 35-year-old man suffered injuries after Arabs threw rocks at his car as he traveled in Jerusalem's Maaleh Hazeitim neighborhood.

The rocks smashed the vehicle's windows, injuring the man, who was driving together with another person.

The victim was treated at the scene and did not require evacuation to a hospital.

A short time later, shots were heard near the Jewish homes in the neighborhood. The residents said that they feel helpless, explaining: "There's live fire, fireworks, firebombs being hurled. This place has become the Wild West."

A resident of Maaleh Hazeitim told Arutz Sheva, "This evening, we suffered a harsh attack. Firebombs, shooting explosives, lynching Jewish drivers who drove past the square here and were injured. An entire neighborhood is under siege."

"There has been an escalation here, and great failure on the part of the police in dealing with it. It took them a long time to arrive, and when they arrived they focused on bringing the Jews back into the neighborhood, while the Arabs continued firing."

"If there is someone who thinks that the riots in the mixed cities had ended, he is wrong," MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) said. "Under the surface, the land is burning and the barrel of explosives is liable to explode any day. The security situation must be at the top of the government's priority list."

Israel Police responded: "This evening, police received a report regarding rock-throwing, firebombs, and shooting explosives at a vehicle and at a home in the Ras al-Amud area in eastern Jerusalem. As a result of this, there were reports at the scene of a number of people who were lightly injured. In addition, it seems that shots were fired into the air at the scene, and the circumstances are currently being investigated."

"Police forces arriving at the scene worked to disperse the rioters, by using means of dispersing disruptions of order. At this time, police forces are continuing to act at the scene to ensure public order, and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated."