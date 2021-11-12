

US Ambassador to UN: We are concerned over Iranian nuclear activity The United States' ambassador to the UN tells reporters that the US is concerned that Iran is not abiding by its agreements. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

REUTERS/Mike Segar Linda Thomas-Greenfield U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield, who will arrive in Israel next week, said in a conversation with reporters that the US administration is concerned about Iranian activities, which do not meet the obligations of the current nuclear agreement. Ambassador Greenfield stressed that the US is committed to ensuring that Iran never acquires nuclear weapons.



Ambassador Greenfield also clarified that the State Department has had no change of heart regarding the United States' recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.



top