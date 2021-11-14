Julia Hawkins breaks world record in the 100-meter sprint in 105 and above catagory

Exceptional Athlete: Although she holds a streak of world records in running for 105-year-olds and above, Julia Hawkins is dissatisfied with her recent accomplishments.

Hawkins, nicknamed "Julia Hurricane Hawkins," broke the world record in the 100-meter dash for ages 105 and above a few days ago after setting a time of 1:02:95 in the adult games held in Louisiana. Despite the impressive achievement, when asked if she was pleased with her exceptional result, Hawkins said she feels that there is still much room for improvement.

"No. It was wonderful to see so many family and friends, but I wanted to do it in less than a minute," Hawkins replied.

The former teacher started her extensive sports activities when she was 80, and she started competing mainly in bicycle racing. After a few years she was forced to leave the cycling competition for to an unpleasant reason: "I have no competitors left my age," she said. Most of the competitors in her age category have passed away.

Hawkins then decided to make a switch to short-distance running, and at age 100 began running sprints. In 2017, Hawkins managed to break the world record in the 100-meter dash for women over the age of 100, setting a time of 39:62 seconds. Hawkins has decided to keep trying to break the world record, and in recent days has managed to break the record in the 105 and older category.