Hamas terrorist ends 113-day hunger strike

Hamas terrorist Moked al-Qawasmi on Thursday ended his hunger strike after refusing to eat for 113 days.

Al-Qawasmi was hospitalized at Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot. He engaged in a hunger strike in protest against his administrative detention.

According to the Palestinian Authority commission for prisoners and released prisoners, an agreement was reached according to which he will be released in February.

Last month, a confrontation broke out between Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and Joint Arab List chairman MK Ayman Odeh outside al-Qawasmi's hospital room where Odeh physically blocked Ben-Gvir from visiting the room.

During the confrontation, Odeh shoved Ben-Gvir back, prompting Ben-Gvir to shove Odeh in response.

Odeh called Ben-Gvir a “little terrorist,” and “mentally ill”.

Ben-Gvir responded by saying that Odeh is a “guest here”, before asking the hospital administrator if Odeh “gets to decide if you can let me in?”

Ben-Gvir said today that "only the State of Israel surrenders to terrorism and reaches a surrender agreement with a terrorist, for fear of escalation and Hamas threats."

"The terrorists are learning the method, how to get out of an investigation thanks to a hunger strike from which no one has died so far," Ben-Gvir said.