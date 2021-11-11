Man threatens to bomb kosher bagel store in Queens

A man claiming to be a Palestinian Arab reportedly made bomb threats on Wednesday against Bagels & Co, a kosher eatery in Queens, N.Y.

According to Americans Against Antisemitism, headed by former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, the suspect entered the store and threatened to bomb it “in the name of Palestinians” and because the store displays an Israeli flag on its roof.

Footage from the incident shows the suspect entering and exiting through the back entrance of the store.

The suspect, who threatened employees, fled the scene after an employee responded to customer complaints about his behavior.

Assemblyman David Weprin, who is a regular customer at the store, is monitoring the situation, as is Inspector Kevin Chan, commanding officer of the 107st Precinct in New York.