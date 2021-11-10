EU to send millions to PA organization in Jerusalem

An agreement was signed Tuesday for support and budgeting that the EU will transfer to a Palestinian Authority organization whose purpose is to strengthen "Palestinian identity" among the residents of eastern Jerusalem.

According to the Facebook page of the "Office of the EU Representative (West Bank and Gaza strip, UNRWA)," Deputy EU Representative Maria Velasco said that “the Palestinian civil society organizations remain one of our key partners in maintaining the Palestinian identity of East Jerusalem."

She added that the EU provides around 12 million euros every year to address multiple needs and sectors in "East Jerusalem," including "inclusive education, economic empowerment, legal aid, human rights and advocacy, housing, culture and identity."

"Resilience is at the core of our work, and resilience is what we are celebrating today,’’ said the Deputy EU Representative.