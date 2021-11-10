Spanish 'humanitarian' activist admits raising funds used for PFLP operations

A Spanish citizen who worked for the “Health Work Committees”, an organization which was declared a terrorist organization in Israel and an illegal association in the region approximately two years ago, admitted today she raised funds that were used for PFLP operations.

In the plea deal presented to the military court in Judea and Samaria, defendant Juana Ruiz Rashmawi, admitted that she served as a fundraiser for the PFLP terrorist organization and that the Health Work Committees, where she worked, is one of the civilian arms of the PFLP, alongside Addameer, Bisan Center for Research and Development, Al-Haq, Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCI-P), Union of Palestinian Women's Committees (UPWC), and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC).

The defendant was extensively engaged in raising funds which reached the coffers of the PFLP terrorist organization. The donors, including countries and international organizations, were deceived and misled in a systematic and calculated manner in order to fund the terrorist organization. The organization’s activities were a significant and important source of funding for the PFLP.

The indictment states that the terrorist organizations understood that activity of a seemingly civilian nature could serve them in winning hearts and minds, fundraising, and even as cover for destructive terrorist activity.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz: “The State of Israel and its security apparatus respect human rights, and respect the activities of human rights organizations who have an important role in a democratic society. Terrorwashing by using the cover of human rights activities is a double sin - it fuels terrorism and harms organizations that do important work. We will continue to act against terrorism everywhere and in whatever form it takes.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid: “This admission of guilt is additional proof that a cynical, murderous terrorist organization established a network of lies and deception that uses the disguise of “humanitarian organizations” and “human rights organizations” as a conduit for the flow of funds for terrorism while deliberately misleading donors and countries.” “The entire international community must work together with Israel in order to prevent terrorist organizations from using the veneer of civilian cover, and to prevent aid funds from reaching terrorist organizations whose goal is to murder Jews, Christians, gays and lesbians, and moderate Muslims.”