Health Minister Horowitz: 'I've also received threats'

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) on Wednesday morning revealed in an interview that he had also received threats due to his stance on vaccinating children against COVID-19.

The interview with Kan Reshet Bet comes just hours before the Ministry's Staff for Management of Pandemics is expected to meet to make a final decision on whether to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5-11.

"There are also threats against me," Horowitz told Kan Reshet Bet. "People in the staff of experts don't want to be exposed, because of the threats and intimidation. There are lowly attacks on doctors on social media, as well as on those leading the system. People put their heart and soul into healthcare, and they get threatened."

When asked whether the coronavirus vaccine would be administered in schools, Horowitz said, "I don't know if it will happen during the first stage. If we see that that's what's needed, we'll vaccinate wherever we need to."

Regarding Pfizer's new drug to treat coronavirus, he said, "Our staffs are examining the issue. If we reach the conclusion that we need this medication, we'll get it."

At the same time, Horowitz criticized Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina), on Galatz, saying, "There was no fake at all."

"This was a difficult wave which brought the healthcare system dramatic strain. I am happy that we managed to overcome this wave without lockdowns and without mass closures."

He added: "Our conclusions are not to make a graduation party and not to cancel all of the restrictions, like the previous government did when it eliminated all of the bodies which dealt with coronavirus. We will leave the bodies operating, because we need to be prepared for what will come."

"The moment a decision is made that children can be vaccinated, there will be vaccines available in all of the HMOs' clinics, and it will be possible to begin the campaign. We are equipped with a large enough supply, and there should not be any problem."