Likud MK blasts Lapid: He's radioactive poison

MK David Amsalem (Likud) on Tuesday launched a particularly harsh and sharp attack on the leaders of the coalition, which included harsh words directed mainly towards Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy.

"Yair Lapid is a radioactive plant of poison. He’s talking about us? This lowly and shallow person? Is he not ashamed? This is how it works on the left, they are the most violent, lying and corrupt people in the State of Israel," Amsalem said in an interview with the Ynet website.

"[Lapid] is the most hypocritical person I know, a liar and a serial con man. A person who is empty of content - he has barely 12 years of schooling, and he did not practically serve in the IDF. I would not be leaving my house if I were in his place."

On MK Levy, Amsalem said, “He acts like a rag. As soon as I enter the plenum, he kicks me out. He is the Speaker of the Knesset only of Yesh Atid and the coalition, the Speaker of the Knesset has never acted like this. He is destroying the Knesset with his own hands."

"They broke all the rules. It starts with the fact that they do not give us what we deserve in the committees and then they do not let us speak in the plenum. They are thugs and anti-democrats who have taken over the Knesset," Amsalem charged.

Deputy coalition chairman and chairman of the Yesh Atid Knesset faction, MK Boaz Toporovsky, said in response, "Time and time again, Amsalem and his friends remind us how good it is that we formed the government of change. How good it is that we replaced the degrading and shameful style they represent. It is important for citizens to know that the use of blatant and degrading language only indicates the insecurity of the speaker."