Bennett meets two US Congressional delegations

Bennett meets delegations led by US Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT).

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with two US Congressional delegations at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening.

The first, bipartisan, delegation was led by US Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), who chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations. The second delegation was led by Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), who chairs the House Appropriations Committee.

Prime Minister Bennett thanked the members of Congress for supporting the decision to fund the Iron Dome aerial defense system.



