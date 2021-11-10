Price of Mehadrin dairy products rise drastically in the US

Mehadrin Dairy Corporation, the largest distributor of Chalav Yisrael dairy and frozen foods in the US, has announced that they will be raising their prices, according to a COLlive reporter.

In a letter to customers on Monday, the company based in Elizabeth, New Jersey wrote that “effective November 21, 2021, we will be increasing prices on some of our products” under the brands Mehadrin, J&J, Givat and Gevina.

“Due to the influence of many factors, including the continuing increase in prices of various raw materials along with rising transportation charges during this past year, we find it necessary to implement this price increase.” the letter read.

Their products are sold in over 30 US states such as New York-New Jersey-Connecticut area, Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami.

Mehadrin, founded in 1950, carries over 300 different food products including hard cheese, sour cream, yogurt, butter and margarine, and ice cream. They also import cheeses from Switzerland and premium ice cream from Belgium and frozen desserts from Israel and Canada.

Thanks to their own large fleet of trucks, their vast distribution extends from local kosher grocery stores to a significant presence in major supermarket chains such as Shoprite, Pathmark, Wal-Mart, Albertsons and Publix.

Price changes will include the following products based on a list provided to COLlive.com: Cottage Cheese, sour cream, natural yogurts, Greek yogurts, coconut-based yogurts, kefir whole milk, Leben, farmer cheese, feta cheese, butter, margarine, Kendamil baby food, cheese snacks and puddings, blintzes and French fries.