Christians participate in their own Islamic conquest

When Pastor Klemens Müller looked out the window last week, he couldn't believe his eyes. A young Afghan was literally emptying his Frauenberg church in Nordhausen. The Afghan, who has lived in Germany for five years, dragged chairs out, emptied the altar, tore up religious and organ music books and did not stop at the cross, which he mutilated. The shattered symbol, Die Welt says, had been saved from the rubble after the bombing of Nordhausen in World War II. It resisted the bombs, not Europe's masochism.

It is ironic that the vandalized church belongs to the German Lutheran Church (EKD), which is one of the largest boat donors to NGOs in the Mediterranean such as Sea Watch, one of the organizations that bring migrants to Europe.

It's all ironic ...

Marc Felix Serrao, editor-in-chief of the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, writes that the irony is such that the Evangelical Church in Germany on its website talks about migration, climate change, rescue at sea and the flood in July.



Sixteen years ago, Benedict XVI made his first papal visit to Cologne. In Regensburg, a year later, Ratzinger warned against the intrinsic violence of Islam.



Under the title "migration", for example, there is a text by the outgoing president of the Church, Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, in which he explains what an "open and diversified society" must do to "allow the participation of migrants". The Afghan migrant seems to have taken it literally.

“The reaction would be comical if it did not tragically confirm the cliché of a church that fights for everything and for everyone, but no longer for itself,” writes Serrao. "Their reaction, loosely based on Michel Houellebecq, can actually only be described as 'submission in Thuringia'. Bedford-Strohm has just announced that he has no problems with Muslim calls to prayer in Cologne”.

Yes, Cologne… The great Islamic prayer call can now ring out every Friday in the sky of the fourth largest German city. It is the same cry of conquest that the Christians of the East and in Africa hear day and night at the doors of their churches and homes. History accelerates on the banks of the Rhine, the river that waters the heart of Europe.

In Cologne Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to inaugurate the great mosque in the presence of Angela Merkel, the “Christian Democratic” Chancellor daughter of a pastor. This gesture of goodwill did not prevent the Turkish president from turning Hagia Sophia into a mosque in 2020. The Catholic Church of St. Theodore in Cologne also contributed to the Islamization of the city by financing the mosque, in the name of an imaginary inter-religious dialogue.

Just like in Saint-Étienne du Rouvray, in France, where Bishop Duval donated a piece of land bordering one of the city's churches to build a mosque. Adel Kermiche used to pray there before going forth to cut the throat of Father Jacques Hamel on his altar on July 25, 2016.

On April 24, the archbishop of Cologne, Cardinal Rainer Woelki, also solemnly protested against the words of the deputy (AfD) Beatrix von Storch, princess of Oldenburg, for whom Islam is "a political ideology that does not respect our fundamental law.” Today the cardinal is on leave to handle cases of pedophilia in his diocese and the archdiocese of Cologne plans to reduce its parishes from 500 to 50 by 2030.

In the great and ironic postmodern void of Europe, Islam advances rapidly...

