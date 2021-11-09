Jews warn Europe could be 'Juden Frei' in ten years

Dozens of ministers, parliamentarians, and diplomats from across Europe are today in Krakow, Poland, for the annual two-day conference on the fight against antisemitism organized by the European Jewish Association (EJA (in partnership with the European Action and Protection League.

Day one sees a symposium where the political leaders will discuss antisemitism today and tools to combat it, day two sees a visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau for a tour of both sites and a short memorial and wreath laying service marking Kristallnacht which took place on 9th November 1938, and the Holocaust.

The European elected and diplomatic leaders discussed- together with the heads of Jewish communities and organizations also present - legal, educational, and operational avenues and explore tools to ensure the most effective fight against anti-Semitism in Europe. The covid 19 pandemic has seen a dramatic uptick in antisemitic discourse, particularly online.

Speaking at the opening of the symposium, Rabbi Margolin warned:

“Europe is fighting anti-Semitism, but it is not winning yet. If this upward trend continues, more and more Jews will seek sanctuary in Israel rather than stay in a continent that cannot learn the lessons and cataclysmic mistakes of its past. we are not yet in the state of Judenfrei

But, unfortunately we are approaching a state of

“Juden presence frei” across Europe. The EJA has organized this symposium, with political and diplomatic leaders, putting an emphasis on education as the most effective vaccine in combatting the world’s oldest and most virulent virus: antisemitism. We are here to not only talk the talk, but to walk the walk on finding new ways, new tools, to stem this tide of hate. “We owe it not only to ourselves, not only to the next generation of Jews attending places of learning and facing increasing ostracization, but also to the memory of those who perished in the murderous hatred of Auschwitz-Birkenau and other camps. It didn’t take long from the burning of buildings at Kristallnacht to the burning of bodies in death camps. This we can never forget.”

Addressing the symposium from Jerusalem, Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett said,

“History’s oldest hatred that is persistent throughout the centuries and mutating to a new form. In the Middle Ages Jews were persecuted because of their religion. In the 19th and 20th centuries Jews were reviled because of their race, and today Jews are attacked because of their Nation State – Israel. We must all join hands to combat Anti-Semitism and its modern manifestation – Anti-Zionism. Anti-Semitism is not about the Jews. It is about the Anti-Semites. It’s their hatred, hostility, and de-humanizing allegations against the Jewish People. It’s their attempts to kill, attack or harm Jews in the name of radical ideologies. It’s their vicious efforts to demonize the Jewish State and deny the Jewish People the right for self-determination in our ancestorial Homeland. We must be very clear with one fundamental principle – Jews should not be fighting Anti-Semitism alone. Which is why this gathering is of such great significance and I commend all of you here taking action. We must not be silent. We must hold our head high and we must be proud about being Jewish 10 times more than others may hate us for it!”

Minister of Culture and Education of Morocco, Mehdi Bensaid, addressed the conference from Rabat and stressed that: "This conference is taking place at a time when more and more radical ideologies promoting anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and xenophobia are flourishing. " As long as the danger of radicalism hovers over the world, we all have a duty to remind and teach our younger generation in Morocco and around the world about the dark chapter of the Holocaust in human history."

On Education, Kálmán Szalai, Secretary of the European Action and Protection League, identified education as an important means of reducing anti-Semitic prejudice and emphasized that: the knowledge passed on to new generations can fundamentally influence the choice of values in adulthood. Szalai presented the textbook review project implemented by APL, in which experts from the Hungarian Jewish community examined the appearance of Jewish religion, culture, ancient and modern Israel, and Holocaust-related knowledge in textbooks, and then made recommendations to editors and publishers regarding any amendments deemed necessary. The Hungarian education government was the first in Europe to embrace this initiative, and the recommendations had already been considered when publishing the new textbooks.

Rabbi Shlomo Koves, Founder of APL added: "European anti-Semitism prejudice research and comprehensive European anti-Semitism index presented by APL in Brussels in October illustrate that anti-Semitic hatred is unfortunately present in all European countries. In Western European countries, the perpetrators of anti-Semitic physical attacks come primarily from the local Muslim communities. Action against anti-Semitism within the national public education system among migrants from the Middle East is also of paramount importance for their integration, as they are typically exposed to harmful effects in their communities, that can be counteracted by only few formal education tools. In the coming months, APL’s Brussels office led by Tamir Wertzberger will work to convince European countries with a significant Jewish community, such as Germany, France and Belgium, of the importance of the issue."

Nadhim Zahawi, Secretary of State for Education, United Kingdom stated that: “The Holocaust was a failure for humanity and justice. The worst event in history. Nothing can erase the pain. I can feel the pain because my whole family has run away from Saddam Hussein's rule. As Kurds, we had to escape. We fled when I was 7 years old from Iraq to the UK.

I understand the important role of UK teachers in Holocaust education. Learning about history is something we sanctify in the UK. Due to the corona, virtual visits to Auschwitz increased. We have

0 Tolerance for anti-Semitism and racism. Anti-hate education is our top priority in the UK. I urge universities to adopt a text called IHRA that talks about anti-Semitism”.

H.E. Dr. Stefanie Hubig, Minister of Education, Rhineland-Palatinate State, Germany said: “I work hard to preserve the memory of the Holocaust in schools. We work to bring teachers to visit memorial sites and promote Jewish education in schools. This is all important because, unfortunately, there are still reasons why we must continue to remember."