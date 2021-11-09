Iran claims it shot down two US drones

Iran's military claimed Tuesday that it intercepted and destroyed two American unmanned aircraft during a massive military drill.

The incident reportedly occurred after Iran monitored two US drone aircraft entering the airspace over Iranian waters.

Iran identified the drone aircraft as model MQ-9 and RQ-4 drones.

The shoot-downs came just after Iran said its massive military drills around the Straits of Hormuz were "a serious warning to our enemies".

In 2020, Iran also claimed it intercepted two US drone aircraft during military drills.