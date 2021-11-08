Pence: Biden has turned his back on Israel

Former US Vice President Mike Pence criticized current President Joe Biden over his administration's treatment of Israel, telling the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting, "Make no mistake about it, President Joe Biden has turned his back on Israel."

Biden has "restored funding for the Palestinian Authority, announced his intention to rejoin the Iran Nuclear Deal, and now the Biden administration is planning to open a consulate in Jerusalem for the Palestinian people," Pence told the gathering on Saturday, as quoted by Fox News.

"This is an unlawful step and it’s time for Congress to act to deny President Biden from opening a consulate in Jerusalem," he added.

During Pence's tenure as Vice President, then-President Donald Trump closed the Jerusalem consulate and moved the diplomatic staff to the US Embassy in Jerusalem, which he moved from Tel Aviv in 2018.

The Biden administration has said it would reopen the consulate which was shut down by Trump as it has renewed ties with the PA and crafting a plan aimed at “resetting” US ties with the PA.

Pence, who has been viewed as a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender, did not discuss any possible future political plans in his speech, other than to stress that "we’re going to win back this country in 2024."