Two rappers sued over deadly incident at Texas music festival

Two rappers have been sued over Friday’s incident at the Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead.

The two rappers are Drake and Travis Scott.

According to Fox News, Scott and Drake were both named in the lawsuit filed on behalf of one victim.

The lawsuit reportedly seeks more than $1 million in damages and alleges that both rappers "incited the crowd" and left the victim injured.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. was also reportedly named.

Billboard reported that this is actually the second lawsuit to emerge from the Astroworld incident. The outlet obtained a petition filed Saturday in Harris County District Court from a concert attendee who is suing Scott as well as organizer ScoreMore and the concert giant Live Nation.

Friday’s incident occurred during rapper Travis Scott's performance at the NRG Park on Friday night, when some people in the audience of 50,000 began to push their way towards the stage, crushing others in the audience.