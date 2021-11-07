Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau to remain head of Yad Vashem for 4 more years

The Cabinet on Sunday approved Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's proposal to extend the term of Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau as Chairman of the Board of Yad Vashem by another four years.

Rabbi Lau is the former Chief Rabbi of Israel, Chairman of the Yad Vashem Council, winner of the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement and Rabbi of Tel Aviv-Yafo.

Rabbi Lau was imprisoned in the Buchenwald concentration camp when he was just seven-years-old and lost most of his family during the Holocaust. In 1945 he immigrated to mandatory Palestine, and was ordained as a rabbi in 1961, continuing an unbroken chain of 38 generations of rabbis in his family.