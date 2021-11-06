On Youngkin, Biden, the Land of the Free and the Home of the Braves

1 . Virginia and New Jersey

The despicable liars of the Left Media hide the true news by shading and shaping it. It is the exact same in Israel as it is in America. They color and distort public opinion. They lie to us, intimidating tens of millions of people and brainwashing the public. They distort polling. They tell people a “truth” from an alternate universe, often persuading the weak and impressionable to lose faith in their own common sense.

That is why people like me devote the thousands of hours we invest each year in our writing efforts. We aim to assure our readers not to be fooled, not to be intimidated — because your gut instincts are correct:

For example: There are only two genders. Male and female He created them, the Torah tells us. Breishit (Genesis) 1:27. Our eyes tell us. Our common sense tells us. It indeed is binary — two. Only two. Deux. Dos. Два. Shnayim / Shtayim. Zwei. Dwa. Male and female. The people with the attachment that transmits the seed, and the people with the aperture to receive the seed.

Yes, there are people with gender dysphoria. They are mentally ill in that way. Even the Mayo Clinic says so: “Gender dysphoria is a diagnosis listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), a manual published by the American Psychiatric Association to diagnose mental conditions.” The Woke Left may not like reality. But gender dysphoria is a mental illness.

Our hearts go out to those who are sexually confused. We wish for them the best medical treatment our society can offer, to learn to make peace with how G-d created them. For those born male, we wish for them peace so that they one day can appreciate that. If made female, we wish for them the peace to accept the glory of womanhood. But there are only two genders. The Left Media seek to make the public crazy, as though 3,000-plus years of recorded human history is false on its face. But, no, it never was false.

The Left Media in the West have done all they could to convince Americans that we now need to educate our children, from as early as grade school, that it is “normal” for a boy to want to have his male appendage cut off, for a girl to have her breasts chopped off, to be consigned to external medicines and steroids and hormones for the rest of their lives, to lose the chance to have their own children. It was been an uphill battle to overcome the media toxin, the day-after-day brainwashing, the poison being taught in so many American classrooms and being promoted by politically Woke media in Israel, too.

Side by side with inculcating transgender dysphoria, the same Left Media aim continually to reinforce the Democrat party’s headstrong rush and determination to teach schoolchildren a falsified narrative of American history. They want children, from the start, to learn that America was created to be an outlet for slavery and racism. That is a pernicious lie.

America was created to be an outlet for freedom. Of course America’s Founding Fathers were not perfect — they were deeply flawed in accepting and maintaining slavery. But they were products of their time, just as we are of ours.

You can take this to the bank: Just as we look back today on them and recoil from the horror that they perpetuated with slavery, so it is that future generations will look back on our Woke era and will see the flaws and shame and madness of our times that include:

1. The mental illness of gender dysphoria that so many attempted to normalize;

2. The cruelty and barbarianism of transgender surgery;

3. The insanity of 1619 false history;

4. The mendacity that systemic racism exists in America against non-Whites;

5. The reality that systemic racism does exist now in America against Caucasians;

6. The historic tragedy of importing millions of illegal immigrants across America’s southern border to replace the moderate, conservative American majority; and even

7. The historic error of teaching American public school students “woke math” — where all answers are correct — while assuring that those who avoid public schools learn true 1776 history and honest numerical mathematics.

This week Glenn Youngkin soundly defeated Terry McAuliffe for governor of Virginia in a state where:

1. No Republican had won statewide for more than ten years;

2. The Democrat president (Biden, for those wondering who has been president since January) campaigned in the state;

3. The Democrat vice president (Kamala Harris, for those wondering when this zero-of-a-vice-president will be entering the picture to assume the country’s No. 2 office) had been barnstorming up and down the state;

4. The Democrats came into the evening holding the state houses; and

5. Obama barnstormed up and down the state.

By the time the votes were tallied, not only had the Republicans taken back the state house in Richmond, but they also won the separate races for Lt. Governor, state attorney-general, and taken back control of the state legislature. Independents and moderates massively shifted away from the Left, the Democrats, and the “progressive” media towards common sense and socially conservative Republicanism. One year ago, Biden had carried the state by ten points. The Commonwealth of Virginia may have saved the Republic in her eleventh hour. Time will tell.

Likewise, even in heavily Democrat New Jersey, where the incumbent Democrat governor, Phil Murphy, seems to have clung to his office, the Republican Jack Ciattarelli achieved a massive voter shift. Biden had won New Jersey by 16 points one year ago. A mere year later, Murphy carried the state barely by one point.

No one even imagined that the GOP candidate for New Jersey governor would be in the running. Only one day before the election, the polls had Ciattarelli down by eight points. Indeed, if the polls had not so wrongly predicted a Murphy mini-landslide but rather a true nail-biter, Ciattarelli very possibly might have succeeded in raising that extra little more money and voter enthusiasm he needed to win hands down. For example, the deeply conservative Orthodox Jewish electorate of Lakewood, New Jersey went more than 61 percent for the Republican. But the Orthodox “power brokers” comprising the so-called “Lakewood Vaad” endorsed Murphy, figuring he would win and would be positioned to dole out state funds. That foolish endorsement may have cost the conservative the election.

Still, even in New Jersey, regardless of final outcome, there was a massive shift away from Democrat “progressivism” and towards social conservatism. It is a statement that — even in deep blue New Jersey — people are sick of the regressive “progressive” Left, and particularly of the garbage being taught to their children in public schools. Young kin matter in New Jersey, too.

An off-year breakthrough has been achieved. Just as the fall of Afghanistan and the botched evacuation from Kabul finally pierced through Joe Biden’s media firewall that had been protecting him from honest scrutiny, so it is that this off-year election result has broken through and shattered the Left Media’s false narrative about what Americans really want.

Americans do not want critical race theory and false self-hating “1619 American history” taught to their children in the public schools. They want children to be safe in public bathrooms that are designated respectively either for boys or for girls. They want law and order at the southern border.

Americans of good will and tolerance are sick and tired of being called racist. They want police funded and criminals suppressed. They are sick of “Black Lives Matter” and Antifa racists and thugs defining them. They want home-sourced American energy, and they want inflation controlled. With election results like these recorded this week, there stands enormous prospect that the Republicans may take back the House of Representatives in 2022. Nancy Pelosi will be free to return maskless to her hair salon in San Francisco and end her days forgotten in solitude. We eagerly await the November 8, 2022 blowout.

2. Baseball and the Failed Georgia Boycott

Major League Baseball tried to hurt and crush the state of Georgia. MLB despicably moved its annual All-Star Game from Atlanta last July. The Woke Left had attacked the state of Georgia for attempting to change state election law to assure fair and honest results in the future, and MLB caved to a Woke national boycott depriving Georgia of its long-awaited turn to be in baseball’s spotlight.

Baseball — the one American sport that had not been stained and poisoned by the Left — had decided to go “Woke” and move out of Georgia. With the conclusion of the World Series, won decisively by the Atlanta Braves, even that Woke initiative failed.

Suffice to say that:

1. The general overall national Woke boycott against Georgia has failed.

2. Baseball embarrassed itself by moving the All-Star Game away from Atlanta in July.

3. Fittingly, Major League Baseball was dragged right back to Georgia, against its will, by the Atlanta Braves winning the NL post-season playoffs.

4. The World Series has been won by the team from Georgia.

5. That winning team remains named for Indians — the “Braves” — replete with their fans’ ritual scalping tomahawk chops.

6. Georgia has not changed its voting laws, defying the failed Leftist boycott.

7. The Woke have lost on that one. The mainstream norm has been preserved. Chop. Chop.

Chop.

Whether it be the BDS movement, reflected by Ben & Jerry boycotting Israel, or any other of these noisy leftist Woke boycotts, it turns out that all one must do is to stare them down and defy them. Despite BDS, for example, each year Israel attracts more foreign investment than the year before. This year $17.8 billion has been invested, almost twice last year’s numbers.

Through the twilight’s last gleaming, amid the rockets’ red glare, and the bombs bursting through the air, we have proof through the night that the flag is still there. The star-spangled banner yet waves tonight over a land that yet may remain free and over the home of the Braves.

Adapted by the writer for Arutz Sheva from a version of this article that first appeared here in The American Spectator. Rabbi Prof. Dov Fischer is Contributing Editor at The American Spectator, adjunct professor of law at two prominent Southern California law schools, Senior Rabbinic Fellow at the Coalition for Jewish Values, rabbi of Young Israel of Orange County, California, and has held prominent leadership roles in several national rabbinic and other Jewish organizations. He was Chief Articles Editor of UCLA Law Review, clerked for the Hon. Danny J. Boggs in the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, and served six years on the Executive Committee of the Rabbinical Council of America.