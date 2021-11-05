PA claims IDF shot dead a 13-year-old boy

Palestinian Arab media reported on Friday that a 13-year-old was killed by IDF gunfire in clashes with security forces near Shechem (Nablus).

According to the reports, the clashes took place after a demonstration in the Palestinian Arab village of Deir al-Hatab, east of Shechem (Nablus). They added that the 13-year-old was wounded by IDF fire towards his stomach and later died of his wounds.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, according to Kan 11 News, "Earlier today, there was a disturbance on a road near the locality of Elon Moreh. During the riot, the rioters threw rocks at IDF fighters. The force responded by using riot dispersal means and live ammunition. The report of a death is known to us, the incident is under investigation."

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh was quick to condemn the killing of the 13-year-old and said it was a "heinous crime".

In a statement, Shtayyeh called on the international community to restrain what he described as "the Israeli-organized terrorism against the Palestinians."

