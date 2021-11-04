Likud official: As long as Netanyahu leads us we'll be in opposition

A senior Likud official stated tonight (Thursday) in an interview with Arutz Sheva that the party will remain in the opposition for several years if the state budget is approved, and pointed an accusing finger at opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Once the budget is passed we be stuck for years in the opposition. As long as Bibi remains we can not return to power even with 40 seats. He has too many enemies blocking him," the senior official said. "As long as Bibi remains, he will leave Bennett as prime minister and unite the coalition."

Earlier tonight, the opposition recorded its first victory in the vote on budget item 60 as part of the 2022 state budget vote. The measure received and even 59-59 vote after MK Emilie Moati (Labor) accidentally voted against it.

"My mistake, I slept for two hours. Sorry, continue," Moati said after the vote.