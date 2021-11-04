Clashes expected at Western Wall tomorrow

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation informed the Israel Police today (Thursday) that in light of the riots expected tomorrow at the Western Wall, it does not take responsibility for maintaining public order in the Western Wall plaza.

Haredi and religious Knesset members earlier announced that they intend to block the introduction of the Torah scroll by the Women of the Wall organization into the Western Wall plaza, after in recent months MK Gilad Kariv used his parliamentary immunity to bring a scroll to the plaza for use by egalitarian groups.

Meanwhile, the director general of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation wrote to the Jerusalem District Commander, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, that "the Women of the Wall intend to intensify their actions in their struggle in the open, headed by MK Gilad Karib, who uses his immunity."

"On the other hand," he added. "Many Knesset members also intend to use their parliamentary immunity in order to physically block the procession of Women of the Wall."

He said, "The Western Wall Heritage Foundation cannot be at odds between Knesset members and the thousands who come to demonstrations in the Western Wall plaza.

He announced, as stated, that the fund is not responsible for maintaining order in the plaza.

In addition, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation and the Rabbi of the Western Wall, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, called on the public to maintain order in the Western Wall plaza. "Every effort must be made to keep the controversy and friction away from the Western Wall plaza. This unifying and holy site must not be turned into a site of demonstrations and controversy."

"Also, following the announcements of the expected demonstrations and attempts to disrupt public order in the Western Wall plaza tomorrow, Rosh Chodesh Kislev, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation appealed to the Israel Police to prepare as required to enforce law and order and prevent incidents of violence of any kind. The management of the Western Wall asks the public to maintain public order and obey the instructions of the Israel Police," said the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.