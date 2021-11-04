Arab League urges Britain to apologize for Balfour Declaration

The Arab League has urged Britain to apologize for the “Palestinians' suffering over more than a century” due to the Balfour Declaration, and to recognize “Palestine”, Xinhua reports.

The AL made this statement on Tuesday on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of Balfour Declaration, which recognized the establishment of a Jewish national home in the Land of Israel.

The pan-Arab body called on "Britain to correct the historical mistake and bear its legal and ethical responsibility towards the Palestinian people."

The AL demanded that Britain recognize “Palestine” as an independent state on the pre-1976 borders with eastern Jerusalem as its capital, to achieve permanent and comprehensive just and peace based on the two-state solution.

The body renewed its calls on the international community to “stop Israel from occupying the Palestinian lands and provide international protection for the Palestinian people.”

The Arab League’s call is in line with Palestinian Arab organizations’ longstanding campaign aimed at forcing Britain to apologize for the document.

The PA cabinet in Ramallah has demanded not just a British apology for the document, but also compensation.

On Tuesday, Rawhi Fatuh, a member of the Fatah Central Committee, demanded that Britain correct what he defined as the "historic mistake of the Balfour Declaration".

The British should "recognize a Palestinian state and pressure Israel to stop its crimes against the Palestinian people," he said.

"Israel continues with racist and fascist policies, desecrating the holy places of Islam and Christianity, and building settlements which is considered war crimes," charged Fatuh.