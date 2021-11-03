Israel tests 'Elevated Sensor' system missile detection system

The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) in the Directorate of Defense R&D of the Israel Ministry of Defense, commenced inflation of a High Availability Aerostat System (HAAS) and initial testing for deployment of an Elevated Sensor (ES) system in Northern Israel at facilities established by the MOD.

Following years of development and manufacturing, the IMDO, Israeli Air Force and ELTA, an IAI subsidiary and prime contractor for the ES program, began initial inflation operations in recent days. The HAAS is one of the world’s largest aerostats, developed and manufactured by TCOM, a U.S. company specializing in aerostat surveillance solutions. It is designed to carry an improved sensing system, to provide detection and early warning of advanced threats.

The ES system is comprised of the HAAS and an advanced radar designed to detect incoming threats at long ranges when operating at high altitudes. It will provide additional detection and early warning capabilities to the existing operational air defense detection array deployed around Israel. This radar system was developed under a cooperative program between IMDO and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

IMDO Director, Moshe Patel: “In several flight test campaigns conducted in recent months, we have demonstrated the outstanding capabilities of Israel’s multi-tier missile defense- including against cruise missiles. The IMDO and MDA, together with the IAF and defense industries are constantly improving Israel’s threat detection capabilities. This aerostat system will cruise at high altitudes and provide an exceptional, multi-directional detection capability against advanced threats.”

MDA Director, Vice Admiral Jon Hill: “The Elevated Sensor is another great example of cooperation between the Missile Defense Agency, IMDO and industry partners. The co-developed technology and research is a benefit to both nations. Additionally, this system will further enhance Israel’s advanced threat detection capabilities to maintain Israel’s qualitative military edge.”

IAF Commander, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin: "The ES system will be a significant component in strengthening our capabilities to defend the country's borders against a variety of threats and will enable us to build a more accurate and broader air surveillance picture. The IAF has both the defensive and offensive systems to defend the State of Israel and its sovereignty.”

IAI President and CEO, Boaz Levy: “The ES system provides a significant technological and operational advantage for early and precise threat detection. This unique development is thanks to Israel Aerospace Industries’ talented engineers, who worked night and day to develop this advanced technology. This technology increases the reliability of the aerial surveillance picture, and increases efficiency against a range of targets.”