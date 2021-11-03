Yamina MK: The budget will pass, the opposition will be there for many years

MK Yomtob Kalfon (Yamina) on Tuesday rejected the possibility that he will defect from his party or vote against the budget, despite the fact that the opposition has argued that it may be possible to change his mind.

"Let me calm you down, I will vote for the budget. It is good for the people of Israel, good for religious Zionism," Kalfon told Channel 12 News in an interview.

He revealed that he has come under heavy pressure from the opposition. "I am approached for ideological reasons, it is no secret. I will not go into what I was promised by the opposition. It shows the pressure that they are under. The budget will pass and the opposition will sit there for many years."

"I received a lot of offers, they offered me everything other than being appointed Prime Minister. They’ve probably turned to other elements in the coalition, they are trying everything - but in my opinion it will not help them," he concluded.