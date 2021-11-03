New York health workers seek to block vaccine mandate on religious grounds

Health care workers in New York on Tuesday turned to the Supreme Court to challenge the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on the grounds that it violates their religious liberty rights, CNN reported.

There is no exemption for workers who have religious objections to the mandate, the report noted.

The New York challenge is nearly identical to a recent case brought by health care workers in Maine.

This past Friday, the Supreme Court turned away the Maine health care workers’ lawsuit.

According to Reuters, the court rejected a request made by nine unnamed plaintiffs who identified themselves as health care workers who object to receiving the shots on religious grounds.

The justices were divided, with three conservative members saying they would have granted the request.

The challengers argued that the lack of a religious exemption violated their right to free exercise of religion under the US Constitution's First Amendment.

A federal judge had earlier rejected the bid for an exemption.