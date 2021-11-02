Bennett held 'significant talks' on Iran at climate summit

A political source spoke to reporters during the UN climate conference in Glasgow about Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's talks with world leaders on the Iranian nuclear program.

"In the meetings in Glasgow there has been a significant discussion about Iran. Despite the announcement by the Iranian representatives, they are not yet entering into talks on the [nuclear] agreement and the enrichment is continuing," the source said.

He added that "there is a global sense that something needs to happen, the superpowers are formulating a strategy and trying to figure out what will make Iran return to negotiations."

The source also referred to the climate talks and said, "The climate issue has not been addressed in Israel so far, and only now is it being addressed as a high priority. The possibility of declaring a climate emergency in Israel is being considered, it is something that will be examined in depth.