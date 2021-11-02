

US helicopter carrier docks in Israel for military exercise US troops to participate in 2-week counter-terrorism training exercise with Israeli counterparts. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

IDF spokesperson US helicopter carrier docks in Israel Yesterday (Monday) a helicopter carrier docked in the port of Eilat carrying hundreds of U.S. service members from the U.S. Forward Expeditionary Force and the U.S. Marine Corps Forces CENTCOM. The U.S. troops will participate in a two week-long multi-force training exercise alongside the Counter-Terrorism Unit, commando units and exposure and strikes forces who train in open and dense urban areas.



The exercise is led by the Ground Forces as a component of the cooperation between the IDF and U.S. CENTCOM.



