Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu praises strengthening of Jewish presence at Cave of the Patriarchs

Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu calls for support for the institutions of the Cave of the Patriarchs (Me’arat Hamachpelah) that have been operating in the area for over 20 years, strengthening the Jewish presence, ensuring that the voice of the Torah does not cease in the Cave of the Patriarchs, bringing life to the Cave of the Patriarchs and maintaining Jewish a hold there.

The rabbi of the city of Safed said: "We want to greatly strengthen the institutions of the Cave of the Patriarchs, which do so many wonderful things, and in our eyes we saw: the Talmud Torah, the kollel, the hospitality, the kindness ... Blessed are those who follow in the ways of our father Abraham."

Rabbi Benayahu Shmueli also praised the activity and the public for being partners in keeping the Torah going in the Cave of the Patriarchs and the activities of the Cave of the Patriarchs institutions. "Blessed are those who contribute to the institutions of the Cave of the Patriarchs and they merit to be saved." Rabbi Shmueli himself used to be accommodated in the holy city of Hebron by the institutions of the Cave of the Patriarchs.

Around the time of Shabbat Hebron, the institutions of the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron launch a mass mobilization campaign and call on the people of Israel to become partners.

The organizations operate as part of the institutions' activities: including the Cave of the Patriarchs, which operates on several frameworks almost daily, a Talmud Torah based on Rabbi Zilberman, which operates all year round, Hebron Hospitality, which takes care of visitors to the cave seven days a week, and "Cafe Hachi Achi", which cares for thousands of those who serve throughout Judea and Samaria and Hebron in particular.

"Despite the difficult year we have had in the wake of the Corona crisis, we are continuing with all our might," said Israel Bramson, director-general of the institutions. "I appeal to people to be partners in the important activity that takes place here and we will also allow anyone who contributes a place of prayer next to the graves of the patriarchs. For anyone who donates, we will make sure that a group of ten men will pray for him at the ancestral graves in Hebron."