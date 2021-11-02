Internal Haredi criticism against Yaakov Litzman

MK Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) caused a stir in the political system last night when, prior to the opening of discussions on the state budget, he compared the coalition members to dogs.

"This is the first time I see dogs giving something to cats," Litzman said, referring to a section in the coalition funds that allocates NIS 12 million for neutering stray cats.

In the coalition, he was sharply criticized, but it turns out that his colleagues in the harediparties did not like the "unsuccessful" wording to say the least.

"This was one mistaken comment too many" one UTJ MK told Arutz Sheva. "Instead of focusing the struggle on the problematic issues inherent in the budget, the severe harm to the haredi family, weak populations, Litzman was caught up in discussions that were personal, emotional and inappropriate. This does not serve our purpose to say the least, ”he said.

"We do not seek to provoke for the sake of provocation. Our role as MKs in the opposition is to present to the public who the contemporary leadership is and what its destructive actions are on the pocket of Israeli citizens and the Jewish character of the state. Statements of this kind do not contribute to this and even divert the discussion to clearly undesirable districts," he added.

In response to the coalition's criticism of him, his office responded by saying that "when Lieberman called for throwing the haredi, and when Lapid called the Likud voters derogatory names, they forgot to be shocked. We stopped apologizing to haredi persecutors and violations of our rights."