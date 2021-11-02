Church of England leader compares climate change to the Holocaust

The leader of the Church of England apologized on Monday after comparing politicians who fail to act on climate change to the world turning a blind eye to the Nazi's rise to power.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby later said in a statement on Twitter: “I unequivocally apologize for the words I used when trying to emphasize the gravity of the situation facing us at COP26.”

Welby added: “It's never right to make comparisons with the atrocities brought by the Nazis, and I'm sorry for the offence caused to Jews by these words.”

Welby, who is the head of the worldwide Anglican Church which has approximately 85 million members, gave a speech at the opening of the COP26 climate change conference in Scotland.

The summit featured politicians, environmental scientists and activists calling for an end to global warming.

Earlier in the day, Welby told the BBC that leading politicians would be “cursed” if they failed to come to terms on a climate change plan.

“People will speak of them in far stronger terms than we speak … of the politicians who ignored what was happening in Nazi Germany because this will kill people all around the world for generations,” he said.

“It will allow a genocide on an infinitely greater scale. I’m not sure there’s grades of genocide, but there’s width of genocide, and this will be genocide indirectly, by negligence, recklessness.”

His remarks faced an immediate backlash, with people from all walks of life calling for Welby to apologize along with calls for his resignation.