Disabled Israeli minister joins climate conference after being excluded Monday

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived at the climate change forum in Glasgow Tuesday morning, accompanying an Israeli minister who was unable to attend Monday due to a lack of wheelchair accessibility.

Energy Minister Karine Elharrar-Hartstein (Yesh Atid) was unable to attend the conference Monday, due to the lack of wheelchair accessibility in the shuttle which brought attendees to the event.

Prime Minister Bennett called on organizers to ensure that Elharrar-Hartstein, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, has access to the event, warning Monday that if she was unable to attend again, he would not join the conference Tuesday.