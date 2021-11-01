Poll: Likud rises to 36 seats

The Likud would grow to 36 seats and remain the largest party in the Knesset if elections were held today, according to a new poll conducted by Prf. Camille Fuchs and published by Channel 13 News.

According to the poll, the Yesh Atid party would place second with 20 seats, the Labor party would win 10 seats, the Joint Arab list would win eight seats, and Blue and White, Shas, and United Torah Judaism would win seven seats each.

The Yamina and Religious Zionism parties would win six seats each, Meretz would win five seats, and Yisrael Beyteinu and Ra'am would win four seats each. The New Hope party would not pass the electoral threshold.

When asked if they support the continuation of the Bennett-Lapid government or going to the polls now, 51% answered that they support the continuation of the government, 40% want elections now and 9% answered "I don't know".

20% of the respondents would like the haredi parties to join the government, 63% want the haredi parties to remain in opposition, 17% answered "I don't know".

When asked if Bennett should respect the rotation agreement and vacate his place to Yair Lapid in August 2023, 62% answered that Bennett should respect the agreement and vacate his place to Lapid, 23% answered that Bennett should dissolve the government and not honor the agreement, 15% answered "I don't know".