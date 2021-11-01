Israeli energy minister excluded from Glasgow climate conference

Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar-Hartstein (Yesh Atid) was excluded from the international climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland Monday.

Elharrar-Hartstein, who has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair, was unable to attend because the shuttle which took leaders to the conference was not disabled-accessible.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the conference that Israel is "at the beginning of a revolution on climate change."

"We recently started implementing our 100-Step Plan, which means that we’re currently doing more to promote clean energy and reduce greenhouse gases, than at any other time in our country’s history. For the first time, Israel is committing to cutting greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, and will phase out of the use of coal by 2025.

"Yes, we’re making progress, but let’s be real: Israel is a small country. We’re less than a third of the size of Scotland. So, our carbon footprint may be small, but our impact on climate change can be mighty," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Bennett afterwards called Minister Elharrar-Hartstein and told her she would come in his entourage to the conference tomorrow.

The British ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, apologized to Minister Elharrar-Hartstein for her being excluded from the conference.

"It is disturbing to hear that Minister Elharrar-Hartstein did not attend the conference. I apologize deeply and sincerely to the Minister. We want a summit that can accommodate everyone," Ambassador Wigan said.