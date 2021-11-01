Bennett asks Australian PM to designate Hezbollah a terror group

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Monday with his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, at the sidelines of the climate conference being held in Glasgow, Scotland.

"We obligated ourselves to the goal of zero carbon emissions by the year 2050," said Bennett. "It doesn't need to be a political issue, it isn't a matter of Right and Left. It is a matter of our future. Our unique contribution isn't our carbon footprint, since we're a relatively small country. It is about harnessing the energy of the start-up nation to held save the planet."

In addition, the two leaders discussed the Iran nuclear threat.

Prime Minister Bennett urged Morrison to strongly condemn Iran at the upcoming International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors meeting, set to be held later this month.

Bennett also called on Morrison to have Hezbollah and all of its affiliates designated terrorist organizations by Australian authorities.