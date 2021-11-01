Moms, dads, and other “domestic terrorists”

Something is rotten in the state of our schools when parents are termed “domestic terrorists” for objecting to what’s being taught to their kids.

Something else is wrong when Israel, for the sake of its national security, targets and classifies six “humanitarian” groups as actually being terrorist entities…but then must suffer the indignity of being lectured by the Biden Administration for acting on its own, without first checking in with Antony Blinken at the State Department.

Since when did Israel become the lesser partner in this relationship. More on that in a minute, as meanwhile…

In too many cases, throughout the country, the American young are being fed woke/leftist pabulum, such as Critical Race Theory, which actually promotes hatred between the races.

Parents complained. They showed up at school board meetings to register their disapproval. They thought they were in a free country. Promptly, the National School Boards Association told parents to shut up and mind their own business, or else there is going to be trouble. “Our kids ARE our business,” responded the parents…and there WAS trouble.

In a snap, the FBI was called in to monitor school board meetings, with a special eye on parents who speak too loudly…hence, they must be domestic terrorists.

A bit much, that, even for the school board association, which tagged them as such, yes, moms and dads, domestic terrorists.

Sorry, they said. After the outcry. They went too far, they admitted…and, we are told, the FBI is hands off.

But the chill remains…likewise the stigma.

What’s this got to do with Israel? America decides for itself who gets to be named a terrorist, domestic or foreign…. from parents, to mention the absurdity of leftist fantasies, to PLFP, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, to name a clear and present danger to both the United States and Israel.

The United States designated the PLFP a terrorist organization back in 1997…along with nearly 100 other such groups…and never asked Israel for permission.

Israel, through defense minister Benny Gantz, a week ago designated six of the PLFP satellite groups as terrorist organizations.

Sounds reasonable. Few doubt Israel’s capacity to know its intel.

Nobody, it seems, is saying that Israel got it wrong, only that Israel failed to meet the protocol of alerting Team Biden of what was up.

Sounds like nitpicking, to me.

Sounds like Team Biden is out to get Israel any way it can. Feigning hurt feelings is one way, so that Team Bennett/Lapid is off to Washington on bended knee.

So sorry we forgot who’s boss, Mr. Blinken.

Another means to remind Israel who’s boss, is to keep Israel guessing on what day Biden will be totally committed to disunify the Jewish holy city by re-opening the US consulate in East Jerusalem. (Please don’t tell me that Israel must consent for this to happen. Against both the United States and Israel, fanatical Democrats carry the big stick.)

Then, to demonstrate to the Israelis that there’s a new sheriff in the White House, and in the State Department, any plan to build in the “settlements,” must get Washington’s approval.

That is no way for one sovereign nation to talk to another sovereign nation.

There is talk that Gantz forgot to tell his own government about the action he was taking against the dirty half-dozen.

That’s not good, and, some say, failure like that positions the entire Israeli government as positively amateurish.

Maybe. But neither Gantz, nor Bennett, nor Lapid picked up from Afghanistan and left multitudes behind.

That was Amateur Joe who did that, because that is what he does, to everybody, everywhere, and of Joe Biden, people say that he is [also] abandoning Israel.

Good guess, Leroy.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

