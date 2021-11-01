Gaza terrorist arrested for arson attacks in central Israel

An Arab terrorist from the Gaza Strip was arrested recently in connection with a string of arson attacks in central Israel.

Israeli military censors cleared the man’s identity for publication Monday morning, revealing that 29-year-old Suliman Cas’ab, a resident of the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, was arrested on suspicion he carried out a number of arson attacks in the central Israeli city of Ramle.

Cas’ab entered Israel legally last January, using an entry permit issued for humanitarian reasons.

The suspect’s mother had been granted entry into Israel for medical treatment, and Cas’ab was allowed to accompany her.

After his mother’s treatment was completed, Cas’ab remained in Israel illegally.

During his interrogation, Cas’ab revealed to Shin Bet internal security agents that during the period from the 30th of September to the 4th of October 2021, he carried out multiple arson attacks in Ramle, including on a bus and in multiple sukkahs during the Sukkot festival.

The terrorist also revealed that he was planning addition terrorist attacks, working with the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade – a division of the Fatah terrorist group – to plot shooting, stabbing, and kidnapping attacks.

At the time of his arrest, Cas’ab was waiting to receive a weapon from the Martyrs’ Brigade to carry out an attack.