Likud members demand: Future governments shouldn't include Ra'am

Most of the Likud’s Knesset members, along with dozens of heads of local branches, have signed a letter containing a demand for the Likud Central Committee to convene in order to pass a decision stating that "the Likud will not form a government or participate in a coalition that has or relies on parties or MKs expressing support and solidarity with terrorists or terrorist organizations."

The decision, if passed, would mean that the Likud will not sit in a government that would be supported by the votes of Ra’am or the Joint List parties.

For the past two weeks, members of the Likud’s “Melukadim” forum, led by former MK Shevach Stern, David Tzviel and Yehonathan Tal, have been working to get members of the Likud faction to sign the demand for the convening of the party’s Central Committee.

The letter has so far been signed by 27 MKs from the Likud faction. Among those who refrained from signing the letter are opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Likud Central Committee chairman MK Haim Katz. In addition to Knesset members, the petition was signed by dozens of party branch leaders.

The forum says they will work to convene the Central Committee in the coming month in order to advance the approval of the decision.

Sources close to Netanyahu and Katz claimed that the two did not sign the document because the referral is ultimately intended for both of them, as they have the authority to convene the Central Committee. Netanyahu and Katz's bureaus clarified that they two are in favor of the move.