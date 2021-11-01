Supreme Court orders Arabs out of Jerusalem neighborhood

The Supreme Court on Sunday rejected the appeal of the Arab families who claimed ownership of a plot of land in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The judges upheld the District Court's decision ordering the plot to be vacated immediately.

Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the decision and called for its implementation as soon as possible.

"Evacuating the plot is a necessary step. Now is the time to evacuate the families who took over the houses in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood."

"The invaders, rioters and enemies of Israel should be evacuated from the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood without taking into account the coalition members from the Muslim Brotherhood, the supporters of terrorism who will raise an imaginary cry against the evacuation," said Ben Gvir.