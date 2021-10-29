Gantz: I will not allow a culture of lying

Defense Minister Benny Gantz took to Facebook to summarize the events within the coalition of the past week.

"Those who have tried to divide the coalition, for their personal reasons, are no longer part of the government," he wrote. "Those who have kept the citizens as their top priority are. There are disagreements within the coalition, but we will honor our commitments; I will not allow lying or breaking promises to become part of the culture in this coalition."

"In this government, I have the privilege every day to lead Israel's defense system. I work day and night to strengthen the IDF, and to strengthen our political and security relations with countries near and far."

"On the one hand, we are fighting terrorism uncompromisingly, and on the other hand, after a decade of neglect, we are promoting significant moves to strengthen the Palestinian Authority. It is in Israel's best interest to strengthen the PA and weaken Hamas," he said. "I recently met with Abu Mazen, and we have promoted a series of measures in areas neglected for a decade. We recognize that millions of Palestinians live next to us, and we have an interest in them living with dignity and security."

"The government has many other tasks that are finally being addressed. Among other things, we care about the future of us all. I wish to congratulate and wish success to the Prime Minister, the Minister of Energy, and the Minister of Environmental Protection, at the upcoming climate change conference. This is an important issue to address."

"Ambassadors and heads of state arrive in Israel under the leadership of the Foreign Minister, a critical agreement was reached for the benefit of the the healthcare system, and we passed a series of decisions of national importance for the benefit of Arab society just this week."

I know very well that sometimes we need to compromise in order to do the right thing - but we continue to do the right thing, in every field and everywhere, for the sake of all the citizens of Israel, not just those who voted for us. Our strength and resilience are in our unity, and at the end of the day, if we make good decisions, we will receive the public's appreciation and trust. "