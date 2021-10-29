Ingredients:

One Bowl Wild Berries Tea Loaf Cake

2 cups Mishpacha All Purpose Flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup oil

1 cup white sugar

1/2 cup almond milk

4 bags Wissotzky Wild Berries Tea

2 large eggs

1/4 cup Heaven & Earth Lemon Juice

2 cups frozen mixed berries

confectioner’s sugar, for topping

Start Cooking:

Heat almond milk in the microwave until piping hot about one minute. Add tea bags and let steep for 10 minutes. Squeeze as much liquid as you can from the bags and set aside.

Mix all the dry ingredients together in a medium-sized bowl. Make a well in the center and add the wet ingredients (not including the berries).

Mix the wet ingredients in the well and then combine with dry ingredients. Add the frozen berries and mix until evenly distributed.

Add to a greased loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 to 50 minutes. Start checking at 40 minutes using a toothpick. When the toothpick has no raw batter on it, it's ready. When cooled, sprinkle with confectioner's sugar.

Sponsored by Wissotzky

Courtesy of Kosher.com