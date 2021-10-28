United Arab List leaders met Hamas official in Gaza

Two senior members of the United Arab List (Ra'am) met with a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip, Ayala Hasson reported on Channel 13 News.

The members run an organization called 48 which operates in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.

Razi Hamad, a senior Hamas figure, even photographed a thank-you note to the organization for its contribution to the terror group.

According to the report, one of the two, Razi Issa, a resident of Kfar Qassem and a senior member of the Ra'am party who is also on the party's Knesset list, also serves as chairman of the Islamic Movement's General Assembly and a member of the Shura Council.

Issa was also a partner in the formation of the coalition agreements between Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas and they were even signed in his organization's offices.

When Issa was asked why a senior Hamas official thanked him, he said, "All of Gaza thanks people who donate to the needy and orphans."

MK Simcha Rotman (Religious Zionism party) responded to the report: “I have no idea how Zionist people can be in this pro-terror government. Unfortunately, from Yamina and New Hope, there are no expectations at all, but what are Blue and White, Yesh Atid and the Labor Party doing in such a government?"

MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) said: “A government of terrorist supporters. Hamas passes instructions to its subordinates in the government and Bennett carries them out. Israel on the brink of an abyss. The Shura Council has never had such good days as under Bennett and Shaked. The Muslim Brotherhood is in full swing."